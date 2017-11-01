Chickasha Officer Receives Support From Veterans Non-Profit

Chickasha Police Sgt. Matt Schoolfield received a gift from Soldier's Wish today. He was nominated by a relative following a shooting on September 17 in which he and the tactical team were serving a high-risk search warrant at a home when the suspect inside opened fire.

Three bullets hit Sgt. Schoolfield. He's had five surgeries since the incident and is expected to undergo more in the future. He has limited use of his arm and hand.

The Soldier's Wish Foundation, a non-profit honoring and supporting veterans, chose Sgt. Schoolfield as the recipient. He's been a member of the Oklahoma National Guard for 19 years and counting. In granting the family's request, Soldier's Wish will be remodeling Schoolfield's bathroom to make it more accommodating during his rehabilitation. The organization also partnered with Galleria Furniture in Chickasha to provided him with a new recliner.

"The outpouring of support makes me emotional," said Sgt. Schoolfield.

He says the hardest part in his recovery is not being able to assist his wife and kids with things around the house. He's also concerned about getting back to work. Sgt. Schoolfield said he's expecting a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. Sgt. Schoolfield says he plans to return to work to serve the citizens who are doing so much to help him now.

"I'm optimistic."