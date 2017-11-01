Victim Identified In Deadly Norman Automobile-Pedestrian Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Victim Identified In Deadly Norman Automobile-Pedestrian Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Norman, early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene, located near 24th Avenue SW and Wilcox Drive, just before 7 a.m. Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Tony Hewitt Jr., was trying to cross 24th Avenue westbound, not in a crosswalk.

At the same time, the driver of a 2014 Ford Explorer was heading southbound on 24th Avenue, and crashed into Hewitt.

Witnesses told police that Hewitt was almost hit by another vehicle during his attempt to cross the street.

When first responders arrived on scene they say Hewitt was alive, but unconscious and badly injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured and police say that person did not show any signs of impairment.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.