Victim Identified In Deadly Norman Automobile-Pedestrian Crash

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Norman, early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene, located near 24th Avenue SW and Wilcox Drive, just before 7 a.m. Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Tony Hewitt Jr., was trying to cross 24th Avenue westbound, not in a crosswalk.

At the same time, the driver of a 2014 Ford Explorer was heading southbound on 24th Avenue, and crashed into Hewitt.

Witnesses told police that Hewitt was almost hit by another vehicle during his attempt to cross the street.

When first responders arrived on scene they say Hewitt was alive, but unconscious and badly injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured and police say that person did not show any signs of impairment.