OKC Dodgers Host World Series Game 7 Watch Party

The Oklahoma City Dodgers is hosting a World Series Game 7 watch party at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Wednesday evening.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public. Parking will also be free at that Joe Carter parking lot, with entrance available at the Mickey Mantle Gate.

The first pitch is expected at 7:20 p.m.

