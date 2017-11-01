OKC Dodgers Host World Series Game 7 Watch Party

President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.