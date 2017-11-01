What You Need To Know About College GameDay In Stillwater

ESPN's College GameDay will originate from the lawn in front of the Oklahoma State University Edmon Low Library this Saturday. The show airs live from 8-11 a.m. CT.

Fans can arrive at the set beginning at 6 a.m. POSSE donor parking lots open at 7 a.m. for POSSE members. The Student Union will open at 6:30 a.m. to provide fans with restrooms. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the Student Union.

Fans have the option to park in the Student Union parking garage beginning at 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at $35 per vehicle.



Saturday marks the fourth time in the last six Bedlam Series games played in Stillwater that College GameDay has been on hand.



OSU previously hosted College GameDay for the 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2015 installations of Bedlam, plus the 2013 matchup against Baylor. In addition to hosting GameDay those five times, the Cowboys also played in the featured College GameDay game in 2003 (Bedlam in Norman) and 2014 (vs. Florida State).



Kickoff for the game itself is 3 p.m. CT in Boone Pickens Stadium.