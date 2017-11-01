Campaign Cash Pouring In For 2018 Oklahoma Governor's Race - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Campaign Cash Pouring In For 2018 Oklahoma Governor's Race

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Campaign donations are pouring in for Oklahoma's open governor's race next year with a political newcomer raising the most money during the past three months.

Republican Kevin Stitt reported raising $811,000 in the three months ending Sept. 30. The mortgage company founder from Tulsa also added $800,000 of his own money to his coffers.

Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb raised $620,000 last quarter and has the most cash on hand of any candidate, at $2.4 million. Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, also a Republican, raised $592,000 last quarter, while Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson raised $25,000 and loaned his campaign $825,000.

On the Democratic side, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson raised $243,000 last quarter, while state Rep. Scott Inman, who abruptly dropped out of the race last week, raised nearly $70,000.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.