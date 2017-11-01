Earthquakes Rattle Kingfisher County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Earthquakes Rattle Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A day after several earthquakes were reported in Kingfisher County, two earthquakes struck in about the same area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake, happened about 8:19 a.m. Wednesday. Its epicenter was reported more than one mile south of Jacks, 25 miles south of Enid, 29 miles west, northwest of Guthrie and 44 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than half a mile deep.

The second, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, struck around 3:54 p.m. Wednesday. Its epicenter was located in the same area as the first earthquake. It was about two and a half miles deep. 

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported. 

