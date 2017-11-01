'Move Over' Law Goes Into Effect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

'Move Over' Law Goes Into Effect

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Move over or get pulled over is starting Wednesday; it's the law. Oklahoma drivers can no longer drive in the left lane of the highway.

While you can't drive in the left lane, there are a couple of exceptions including when passing someone. 

Troopers say they won't be cracking down during peek morning and evening rush hour traffic inside the metro when the roadways are expected to be congested. Their main focus is safety on turnpikes where drivers often find themselves stuck. 

"Then there are people who believe that the speed limit is X and that it's their job to enforce the speed limit, whatever it is," OHP Capt. Paul Timmons said.

Timmons said that can lead to instances of road rage which is something they hope to curb with the new law. 

When enforcing it, troopers will also consider road conditions. Troopers said there are some stretches of road that are too rough or uncomfortable to drive in. 

"What we are not saying is that this is a license to speed, the limits are posted. They are what they are," Timmons said.

If ticketed, it won't be cheap, costing violators $236.50. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.