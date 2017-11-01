One Person Dead After Shooting In Kingfisher County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Person Dead After Shooting In Kingfisher County

Posted: Updated:
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Kingfisher County, the sheriff's office reported.

The shooting happened in the 16700 block of N 2860 Road. 

Authorities identified the victim as 21-year-old Aaron Smith. 

One person was detained in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the fatal shooting. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.