One Person Dead After Shooting In Kingfisher County

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Kingfisher County, the sheriff's office reported.

The shooting happened in the 16700 block of N 2860 Road.

Authorities identified the victim as 21-year-old Aaron Smith.

One person was detained in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the fatal shooting.

