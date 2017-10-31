OKC Animal Welfare Investigating Cruelty Case

Disturbed by what they saw on the 7700 block of Lyrewood Lane, authorities said two witnesses called OKC Animal Welfare on September 20. They told authorities a man had poured lighter fluid onto a skunk in a trap, and set it on fire.

“It’s just a terrible, terrible thing for anything to have to go through – whether it’s a skunk or any other type of animal,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jonathan Gary.

When investigators arrived, the suspect was gone and the skunk was still alive. Rescuers transported it to the Wildcare Foundation in Noble, a resource for native animals in need.

“We do see a fair number of cases of animal cruelty, but this was one of the worst that I’ve seen,” said Dr. Faye Lorenzsonn, Wildcare Veterinarian.

Dr. Lorenzsonn said the skunk's body was covered in painful burns, more than skin deep. And after three days, she died.

“I think wildlife sees the bad side of human nature because there’s nobody to speak up for them,” she told News 9.

But that's what investigators need now -- someone to speak up for this animal, so they can get whoever caused it to suffer off the streets.

“Any kind of cruelty case is important to us,” said Gary.

“We know there’s a link between abusing animals and abusing people and that link has been established,” said Dr. Lorenzsonn. “So when we see victims in the shape of a skunk or any other animal that is just being tortured, it makes me afraid not just for the animals but for what else is happening that we’re not seeing.”

Anyone with information should call OKC Animal Welfare at (405) 297-2255.

Wildcare will hold an open house November 5 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more.