Your 2 Cents: Texans Players Kneel Over "Inmates" Comments - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Texans Players Kneel Over "Inmates" Comments

Posted: Updated:

Most of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem Sunday, not because of racial injustice, but because the team's owner hurt their feelings when he told the other owners we can't let the inmates run the prison.  It was a metaphor.

Here's what you had to say.

Billy in Marlow : "Too many people take things to serious, really i have heard that saying many many times never thought a thing about it."

Butch in Norman: "I'm so tired of these entitled millionaires complaining about how they are mistreated so badly."

Berry has Texans tickets: ".. this kneeling stuff has rattled the NFL fan base. The Texans owner's comments was a metaphor, but I also did a face palm knowing that there would be offense taken to it." 

Trina disagrees with me: "It is just ignorant to think that this was not racial. Who was taking a knee? African Americans.. They don't have to toughen up they need equality."

And William says there's no way the owner or I should speak out on it: "Neither he, nor you, can know what it's like to be black in America, and if they say they were offended, then that should give you pause."

Finally, short and sweet from Evan in Harrah: "I'll take things you can't say to your best players for 100$ Alex"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.   

