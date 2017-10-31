Crews Battle Fully-Involved House Fire Near Mustang

Multiple fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire near Mustang, Tuesday evening.

Officials arrived at the scene near SW 119th and Czech Hall Road at approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters on scene were forced to target the flames in defensive mode. No fire hydrants were available in the area, so water had to be brought in with tankers.

The home was later ruled a total loss. No injuries were reported.

