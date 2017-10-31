Interim Director Appointed For Office Of Management And Enterprise Services

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she has appointed an interim director to oversee the state’s finance and operations agency.

Fallin said Tuesday that Denise Northrup will serve as interim director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services after Preston Doerflinger was named interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Doerflinger was named interim health commissioner Monday, following the resignation of Dr. Terry Cline. Cline resigned amid financial concerns that prompted a call for a state audit of the health agency.

Northrup has served as chief operational officer for OMES since November 2016 after previously serving as Fallin’s chief of staff.