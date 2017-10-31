OKC Energy Seeks First USL Cup Final Appearance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Energy Seeks First USL Cup Final Appearance

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Energy FC looks to make the first USL Cup championship appearance in team history and to do so, the 6-seed Greens must get past 4-seed Swope Park Rangers. Opening kick is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Energy FC has already taken out 3-seed Reno 1868 and 2-seed San Antonio, both on the road, to get here. Forward Wojciech Wojcik has scored in both games and goalkeeper C.J. Cochran is in fantastic form after saving a pair of penalties against San Antonio.

Winning at Swope Park won’t be an easy task. The Rangers have only lost twice at home this season and are riding an eight-game winning streak at Children’s Mercy Park. Forward Kharlton Belmar has 16 goals on the season to lead the team.

Energy FC has made the conference finals once before. In 2015, the second-seeded Energy lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy II at Taft Stadium. Should OKC win this weekend and make the Cup Final, it will face the winner of Louisville City FC and New York Red Bulls II.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.