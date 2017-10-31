OKC Energy Seeks First USL Cup Final Appearance

OKC Energy FC looks to make the first USL Cup championship appearance in team history and to do so, the 6-seed Greens must get past 4-seed Swope Park Rangers. Opening kick is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Energy FC has already taken out 3-seed Reno 1868 and 2-seed San Antonio, both on the road, to get here. Forward Wojciech Wojcik has scored in both games and goalkeeper C.J. Cochran is in fantastic form after saving a pair of penalties against San Antonio.

Winning at Swope Park won’t be an easy task. The Rangers have only lost twice at home this season and are riding an eight-game winning streak at Children’s Mercy Park. Forward Kharlton Belmar has 16 goals on the season to lead the team.

Energy FC has made the conference finals once before. In 2015, the second-seeded Energy lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy II at Taft Stadium. Should OKC win this weekend and make the Cup Final, it will face the winner of Louisville City FC and New York Red Bulls II.