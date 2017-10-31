One Injured In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Near Southmoore High School

One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian accident near Southmoore High School.

The accident occurred on the back side of Southmoore High School at 2901 S Santa Fe.

According to authorities, a student was hit by a slow moving car in the school parking lot. The victim was knocked unconscious momentarily, but is now awake and alert. He is being checked out by paramedics and may be taken to a hospital.

