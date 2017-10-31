Safety Tips For Trick-Or-Treating In Metro

Halloween is here and children across Oklahoma are ready to trick-or-treat, and there are plenty of things that can make Tuesday night safe and fun for children.

Apps like Nextdoor have made trick or treating easy for many parents and kids.

The neighborhood-based, free and private social media network allows you to see which neighbors are hosting Halloween events and giving out candy.

Once trick or treating, parents are encouraged to make sure their kids are dressed as visibly as possible.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Glow sticks, flashlights, and reflective tape or hang-tags are all highly recommended while trick or treating.

Prime trick or treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Drivers are warned to slow down especially in residential neighborhoods.