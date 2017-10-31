Safety Tips For Trick-Or-Treating In Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Safety Tips For Trick-Or-Treating In Metro

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Halloween is here and children across Oklahoma are ready to trick-or-treat, and there are plenty of things that can make Tuesday night safe and fun for children.

Apps like Nextdoor have made trick or treating easy for many parents and kids.

The neighborhood-based, free and private social media network allows you to see which neighbors are hosting Halloween events and giving out candy.

Once trick or treating, parents are encouraged to make sure their kids are dressed as visibly as possible.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Glow sticks, flashlights, and reflective tape or hang-tags are all highly recommended while trick or treating.

Prime trick or treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Drivers are warned to slow down especially in residential neighborhoods.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.