Oklahoman Describes Hurricane Aftermath In Puerto Rico

Residents at La Perla community in Old San Juan cling to their battered residences after the scourge of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

A couple of guys, including one of Oklahoma's own, are headed back home from Puerto Rico.

They've been on the island working security for more than a month since the island was devastated by a Category 5 hurricane.

Christopher Cook is from Oklahoma City and said when he landed in Puerto Rico the devastation was eerily familiar.

"The last Moore tornado that came through a few years back -- how it just leveled everything there -- that's how I see it here, just on a really large scale," Cook said.

"In the Moore tornado, within I want to say 12 hours, we were seeing pallets of water and Gatorade and there was food everywhere. I don't see that anywhere here. It blew my mind that I'm not seeing drop sites like that but then again, I have to realize we are on an island, pretty remote, so we won't get the response here that we would get in the mainland," the security adviser said.

But he said when he was off the clock, he and one of his coworkers felt compelled to help locals desperate for the basic essentials.

"A good way to describe what it is is like Black Friday in the States. How people just line up for miles long to get whatever sale. That's how it was at grocery stores and gas stations to get the basics here," Cook said.

"They don't complain, they are making it, they have accepted the fact that this is the way that it's going to be for a while. They're adapting and overcoming and that's what you do in situations like this," security adviser Stuart Kortus said.

