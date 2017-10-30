Stillwater Man Dies After Crashing Into Home

The leftover caution tape still surrounds the spot where 20-year-old Caleb Holt died after crashing his truck into a house in Stillwater on Sunday night.

The crash awoke neighbors in the middle of the night.

“I heard the impact at 1:30,” said Neils Christensen, who didn’t go outside to see what had happened until the morning. “I thought they were demolishing the house.”

A Stillwater police officer was in the Sprouts parking lot when he saw a pickup speed by. In an instant, Holt drove into the corner home.

SPD captain Kyle Gibbs said Holt had taken psychedelic mushrooms just hours before.

“He ended up killing himself. He didn’t set out to do that, but it’s just a tragedy. That’s what happens,” Gibbs said.

Christensen is glad his neighbors weren’t home at the time, but it upsets him that Holt’s life came to an end in this way.

“I think that he let himself get carried away into a particular situation and he paid for it with his life.”