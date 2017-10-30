Oklahoma House Passes 4 Bills Totaling $106M Toward Budget Short - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma House Passes 4 Bills Totaling $106M Toward Budget Shortfall

Posted: Updated:
Lawmakers were back at the state Capitol to work on finding a solution to the state’s budget hole. Lawmakers were back at the state Capitol to work on finding a solution to the state’s budget hole.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lawmakers were back at the state Capitol to work on finding a solution to the state’s budget hole.

The House of Representatives passed a series of bills that bridges about half of the state’s roughly $215-million budget deficit.

It turns out, the solution was there the whole time.

“That was just absolutely unconscionable,” said Representative Kevin Calvey (R) District 82. “To use people as hostages or a human shield in an effort to pressure us to vote for a tax increase. That’s what this was about. This could have been done day one.”

After hearing for a month about the, quote, “catastrophic” cuts we can expect to mental health and substance abuse services; and after failing to pass a number of tax increases on gasoline, alcohol, beer and oil and natural gas drilling to stave off those cuts, the House passed four bills to fund government with the money it already has.

“They’re using the bait and switch deal where they’re saying we need to pass this tax increase for these poor mental health patients. That was never true,” said Representative Calvey.

Representatives overwhelmingly voted to tap into excess cash from this year and the Rainy-Day fund to pay down about $106-million of the $215-million deficit.  That deficit was caused when Republicans passed an unconstitutional tobacco tax at the end of last session.

Monday’s move means the state will have less money to pay down next years expected $400-million budget deficit.

“What are we going to cut next year? This is absolutely ridiculous,” said Representative Jason Lowe (D) District 97. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

The plan passed Monday would require some cuts, but not nearly as deep as we were told.

House Speaker Charles McCall released the following statement:

We have said repeatedly that we would not allow those three vital health agencies absorb the entire $215 budget shortfall. After weeks of attempting to find compromise on revenue raising options without success, House Republicans have decided to ensure our most vulnerable citizens will continue to receive assistance. We will continue to seek ways to fill the entire budget shortfall, but today’s actions ensure those health services and programs will continue without interruption into April of 2018. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to take up these bills tomorrow and pass them quickly for the citizens of Oklahoma.

“I believed the governor when she said at the beginning of this that she would not sign on to anything that included cuts.  I took her at her word,” said Representative Forrest Bennett (D) District 92.  “I guess that’s my fault.”

Representative Emily Virgin (D) District 44 added, “And I think everyone in here can agree that we can do better and we must do better.”

The House also plans to increase the tax on older, so called “Legacy” oil and natural gas wells, raising about $40-million.  Leaders say the remaining $60-million will be seen through cuts. 

Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg Treat (R) says the House never discussed its plan with the Senate, so he doesn’t know how much support it will garner.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.