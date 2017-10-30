Troopers Called To Incident On I-35

One person was injured Monday morning in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.More >>
One person was injured Monday morning in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.More >>
Lawmakers are back at the state Capitol still working to find common ground to solve the state's multi-million dollar budget hole.More >>
Lawmakers are back at the state Capitol still working to find common ground to solve the state's multi-million dollar budget hole.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.