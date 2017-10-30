One Dead After NW OKC Shooting

One person was fatally shot late Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person was fatally shot late Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of NW 18 near Classen Boulevard.

Police said three people were involved in an altercation at a nearby apartment complex. The fight moved to the front of the apartment where the three fought over a gun.

During the struggle, police said one person was killed and another was wounded.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital and has been detained, police said.

Police have not found the third person involved in the fatal struggle.

Investigators still do not know what led up to the homicide.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.