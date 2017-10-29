House Dems Name New Minority Leader

Monday, October 30 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-10-30 13:10:37 GMT
The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to...More >>
The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.More >>
Monday, October 30 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-10-30 13:09:59 GMT
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been ordered to voluntarily surrender to authorities.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been ordered to voluntarily surrender to authorities.More >>
Monday, October 30 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-10-30 13:10:20 GMT
President Trump's national security brain trust is set to testify on the need for a new war authorization as the deadly ambush in Niger spurs a push among lawmakers to updates the legal parameters for combat...More >>
President Trump's national security brain trust is set to testify on the need for a new war authorization as the deadly ambush in Niger spurs a push among lawmakers to updates the legal parameters for combat operations overseas.More >>