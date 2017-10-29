House Dems Name New Minority Leader

House Democrats will be breaking in a new leader as the year ends.

Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-Oklahoma City) said this morning on News 9's Your Vote Counts that Rep. Stephen Kouplen (D-Beggs) will be the new House minority leader.

Rep. Kouplen will take over for Rep. Scott Inman, who announced he will leave the legislature at the start of next year.