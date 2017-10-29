Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 3 Killed In Separate Accidents

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in crashes on state roads.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 20-year-old Emily Barrera died Sunday morning in Creek County after being ejected from her vehicle. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

On Saturday afternoon, 71-year-old Larry Johnson was killed in Greer County near Granite. The patrol says Johnson's truck went off the road, across the center median and eventually came to rest in a creek bed.

Earlier Saturday, 27-year-old Andy Thach died in a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County near Webbers Falls.

The patrol says Thach was riding the cycle at an unsafe speed when he took a ramp and lost control, laying the motorcycle down in the path of an oncoming truck.