Mayfield Leads No. 10 Oklahoma To 49-27 Win Over Texas Tech

Georgia moved up to No. 2 and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll.More >>
Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
For a while, it looked like No. 10 Oklahoma and Texas Tech were going to re-create their record-breaking offensive output from last year, when each team piled up 854 yards in Oklahoma’s 66-59 victory. Each team scored touchdowns on its first three possessions Saturday, but Oklahoma’s defense made some key adjustments to back star quarterback Baker Mayfield in a 49-27 victory Saturday night.More >>
The Sooners have seven home games on their 2018 slate.More >>
