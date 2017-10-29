OKCFD Firefighter Struck By Vehicle While On Call In Mustang

An Oklahoma City firefighter was struck by a vehicle while on an emergency call in Mustang, Sunday afternoon.

The firefighter was struck in a neighborhood near Hwy 152 and Mustang Rd. while exiting an ambulance on a lifting assistance call.

According to OKCFD, the firefighter was transported and evaluated for a minor ankle injury.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated this incident happened on a house fire call in Mustang.