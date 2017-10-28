Anthony Scores 21 To Lead Thunder’s Nice 101-69 Rout Of Bulls

Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season. He has now recorded a triple-double against every league opponent in his career.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder players were surprised to find a huge dent in their plane when they arrived in Chicago early Saturday morning.More >>
