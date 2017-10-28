Gas Leak Reported At OKC Community Corrections Center

A gas leak was discovered late Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center.

Oklahoma Natural Gas was called after someone noticed a suspicious odor outside the facility, DOC spokesman Matt Elliott said. ONG crews responded promptly and confirmed a leak, but its location is unknown.

For safety, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, which operates the center, has turned off gas service to the facility, located at 315 W. Interstate 44 Service Road, until crews can repair the leak.

The center's 254 female inmates have been provided with space heaters in their rooms and carbon monoxide detectors to help them keep warm safely overnight.

Repairs are not expected to be completed until Monday at the earliest.

"With gas service shut off, the situation is under control," Elliott said. "Every half hour, staff will check inmates’ room temperatures and their carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they’re working.

"This is what can happen with old facilities, millions of dollars in maintenance backlogs, and no money to fix things."

The leak will not affect food preparation. There will be no hot water, though, for laundry or showers.

Officials canceled Sunday visitation hours at the center because the visitation room has no heat.

OCCCC is a facility for women who are either almost done with their sentences or serving brief sentences for non-violent crimes.