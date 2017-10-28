Oklahoma House And Senate Meet Briefly On Saturday, Adjourn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma House And Senate Meet Briefly On Saturday, Adjourn

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Both the Oklahoma House and Senate adjourned minutes after convening with neither taking action on a $215 million budget hole.

The Senate convened at 10 a.m. Saturday and immediately recessed while the House gaveled in at 11 a.m. and recessed nine minutes later.

The special session was called to fill the budget hole, but lawmakers have been unable to reach consensus on ways to raise revenue.

A key issue is a proposal to increase the production tax on oil and gas that Democrats have called for since the regular legislative session in the spring.

Earlier this week, the Republican-dominated Senate adopted a resolution asking the House to pass a package of tax increases, including doubling the production tax from 2 percent to 4 percent, but the bill failed to get out of committee.

