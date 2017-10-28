Rudolph Shines In Rain, No. 11 Oklahoma St. Beats No. 22 WVU

Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday. Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards on 36 carries and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).More >>
OSU faces a back-loaded schedule in 2018.More >>
Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season. He has now recorded a triple-double against every league opponent in his career.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder players were surprised to find a huge dent in their plane when they arrived in Chicago early Saturday morning.More >>
Russell Westbrook is once again proving that he is the MVP of this Halloween season.More >>
