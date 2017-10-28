Replica of Gutenberg Gates Erected In Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A full-scale replica of the Museum of the Bible’s Gutenberg Gates has opened in Oklahoma City as part of a five-city tour before the museum opens in Washington, D.C.

The Museum of the Bible commissioned the Gutenberg Gates for an entrance. The replica was erected Saturday.

The gates display the first 80 lines of Genesis in Latin, as originally printed in the Gutenberg Bible. That was the first major book printed using moveable metal type. It was named for the man who created the method of printing.

The replicas will be on display Saturday and Sunday afternoons in Oklahoma City before moving to New York, then to Washington. The replicas have already been displayed in Los Angeles and Nashville.

The founders of Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby built the Museum of the Bible. It’s set to open Nov. 17.

