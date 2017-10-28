Viral Post Shows Oklahoma Boys Dressed As Country Singers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Viral Post Shows Oklahoma Boys Dressed As Country Singers

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
PURCELL, Oklahoma -

Two boys from Purcell, Oklahoma have impressed the internet with their spotless Halloween costumes. 

Kasey Knowles shared the image on Facebook, which shows the boys dressed as Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean for Halloween. The post reads, "Show Cash and Kash some love and share this post and see if we can get Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean to see this pic!!! it would make their year!"

As of Saturday the post has received more than 80,000 shares. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
