Plane Carrying OKC Thunder Team Suffers Damage En Route To Chicago

The Oklahoma City Thunder's charter plane suffered damage overnight as the team traveled en route from Minnesota to Chicago.

The cause of the damage is unknown. However, Delta officials believe the aircraft likely struck a bird at 30,000 feet, which caused the nose of the plane to cave in. The team landed safely at Chicago's Midway Airport after 1:00 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Delta's Corporate Communications officer responded to the incident with the following message: