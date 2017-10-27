Thunder Lose To T-Wolves For Second Time In 3 Games

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
Westbrook finished with 28 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.More >>
Westbrook finished with 28 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.More >>
Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Friday night.More >>
Jenks at Westmoore Moore at Owasso Minco at Oklahoma Christian AcademyMore >>
Jenks at Westmoore Moore at Owasso Minco at Oklahoma Christian AcademyMore >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!