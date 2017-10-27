Teen Witnesses Violent Fight At Penn Square Mall

Ashton Smith, 17, was working behind the counter in the food court at the Penn Square Mall Tuesday, when she said a violent fight unfolded about five feet in front of her.

“It was really scary,” Smith said. “No one knew what to do. We just kind of stood there in shock.”

First, she heard yelling. And in a matter of seconds, she said a man, who had two young kids with him, became furious with another man and attacked him.

“They moved chairs,” she said. “The chairs were pushed back and it was super loud and everyone turned and looked.”

And at some point during the brawl, the victim was stabbed twice in the torso, according to the police report.

“When the guy got up, you could see the puncture wound and the blood coming out,” Smith told News 9.

At last check Friday night, the victim was in fair condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

And detectives continue to search for a man in a surveillance image. Police said he is wanted for questioning.

Investigators are also hoping to talk with a man in another surveillance image, wearing a dark outfit and white hat. Police said the kids were handed off to him at some point.

Police said the two children aren't believed to be in danger.

If you know either of the men in the photos, call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300.