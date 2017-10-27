Teen Witnesses Violent Fight At Penn Square Mall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teen Witnesses Violent Fight At Penn Square Mall

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ashton Smith, 17, was working behind the counter in the food court at the Penn Square Mall Tuesday, when she said a violent fight unfolded about five feet in front of her.

“It was really scary,” Smith said. “No one knew what to do. We just kind of stood there in shock.”

First, she heard yelling. And in a matter of seconds, she said a man, who had two young kids with him, became furious with another man and attacked him.

“They moved chairs,” she said. “The chairs were pushed back and it was super loud and everyone turned and looked.”

And at some point during the brawl, the victim was stabbed twice in the torso, according to the police report.

“When the guy got up, you could see the puncture wound and the blood coming out,” Smith told News 9.

At last check Friday night, the victim was in fair condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

And detectives continue to search for a man in a surveillance image. Police said he is wanted for questioning.

Investigators are also hoping to talk with a man in another surveillance image, wearing a dark outfit and white hat. Police said the kids were handed off to him at some point.

Police said the two children aren't believed to be in danger.

If you know either of the men in the photos, call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.