Crews Respond To Church Fire In NW OKC

Crews responded to a fire at a metro church Friday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Faith Fellowship Church at 900 N. May around 3:40 p.m. The fire was quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. But firefighters, believe it may have been caused by a heater.

