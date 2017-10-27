Report: Simon Cowell Taken To Hospital After Fall At Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Report: Simon Cowell Taken To Hospital After Fall At Home

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

A British newspaper says entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a fall at his London home.

The Sun says Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning.

It says the 58-year-old TV presenter is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs. The newspaper reports he is in a stable condition.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cowell, creator of “America’s Got Talent,” is due to appear as a judge on the new series of U.K. TV talent show “The X Factor” on Saturday.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
