Guthrie Teen Is First To 100,000 Baskets On ShotTracker App

How does a 14-year-old from Guthrie gain notoriety as one of the best shooters in the country?

Winning three national titles with the OK Lady Thunder doesn't hurt. Neither does putting up thousands of shots a week.

It didn't take Douglas Russell long to figure out that his daughter was something special.

"I was her coach, and I told her to go get the ball,” the elder Russell said. “She tackled the kid and took the ball from the kid. That told me then that she's a little bit different from what most kids are at her age."

And the ball has scarcely left Braydin's hands since. The 13-year-old Guthrie resident makes at least 500 shots per day.

"Basically, whenever I was 3, we couldn't leave the gym until I hit the rim on the 10-foot goal,” Braydin said. “And then as soon as I did that, it was you couldn't leave until you made 100 shots and then after that it kind of carried on until I got older enough to start making enough from each spot."

And every one of those makes is recorded in real time thanks to the ShotTracker company, a product Braydin picked up about a year and a half ago.

Braydin was the first person to make 100,000 shots on the app.

"If you work hard, good thing will happen, and ShotTracker has helped out a lot with the number and everything, so it's just awesome."

Braydin's itchy trigger finger has earned her new kicks, a signed Klay Thompson jersey, and plenty of ice baths for her wrist. Plus the distinction by some that she's the best 14-year-old shooter in the country.

100,000 makes got Braydin notoriety. A million attempts will get her something that might be even more valuable to a teenage girl, a car.

"You have to hold a big enough carrot in front of them, right?” Douglas said. “When I was in college, I had a $2,000 Honda that kept breaking down, so if she shoots a million shots, odds are that she'll get a college scholarship somewhere, so I want to help her prepare for life by giving her a vehicle that will be dependable for years to come."

And if Braydin has her wish, she'll be packing that car for Stillwater in six years to play for the Cowgirls.