Wizard World's Comic Con Begins Friday In OKC

Wizard World is bringing its comic and gaming convention to Oklahoma City for the first time.

The convention begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cox Convention Center.

Comic Con is a well-known convention that travels across the country bringing celebrities, like Top Gun's Val Kilmer, Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno, and Thomas Nicholas. Nicholas starred in "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" and "Rookie of the Year."

Click here to learn more about the convention.