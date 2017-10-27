One Arrested After MWC Police Chase

One person was arrested early Friday after a police chase ended in crash in Midwest City.

The chase ended near SE 4 and St. Paul Avenue. Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop for an improper lane change.

The driver tried to run away from police after the crash but did not get away. The driver was not injured and is being taken to jail.

Three people were in the vehicle. The two passengers did not try to run away after the vehicle crashed into a tree, police said.

The vehicle is reportedly stolen and suffered damage from crashing into the tree.

