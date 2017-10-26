Jones Horse Rescue Sees Repeat Case

During an apparent dog attack, a pony was severely injured and reportedly went days without care.

Her condition is painfully similar to what Natalee Cross, founder of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, saw with Rudy in January 2015.

“Here we are seeing almost an identical repeat,” Cross said.

The owner surrendered the animal to the rescue on Wednesday from a home near Lexington, according to Cross. She has puncture wounds on her legs. Both ears are torn off and the entire top of her head is damaged.

Almost three years ago, Rudy came into the rescue after he was left for dead, tangled in fencing, and attacked by other animals in OKC. It took months of meticulous care but Rudy defied the odds and now lives a happy, healthy life.

And Cross said his case prepared them for this journey.

The pony, who they're affectionately calling Ruby, is up against different battles because of the season. But with Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue, she now has a chance to pull through, too.

“She is definitely willing and wants the help and she wants to be here and that’s obvious,” said Cross. “And she’s a little fighter too.”

Donations can be made via PayPal at blazesequineresc@aol.com.