US Senate Confirms Nominee For Federal Judge In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

US Senate Confirms Nominee For Federal Judge In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a nominee for judge to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe say the Senate on Thursday voted 79-16 to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Scott Palk to the federal bench.

5/8/17 Related Story: OU Law Dean Nominated By President Trump To Federal Court

Palk is currently the assistant dean of students and assistant general counsel at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

He was initially nominated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but the nomination was never voted on by the Senate and he was again nominated by President Trump.

Palk has 19 years of experience as a prosecutor at both the state and federal levels.

He earned his law degree from the OU College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.