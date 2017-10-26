Penn Square Mall Stabbing Suspect Photo Released

Oklahoma City police have released a security camera image of the man accused of stabbing another man at Penn Square Mall on Tuesday. Right now, the victim is recovering with two stab wounds.

Police say a security guard tried to run after the suspect but he got away. The light-skinned black man wearing all black ran through the mall throwing trash cans and store signs at the guard who was chasing him. He left behind not only a mess, but also DNA evidence.

The victim told police he was in the food court when his assailant approached. The man was with two small children, and he was angry that the victim had been looking at him.

Officer Megan Morgan says, “The victim explained that he did not know who the suspect was, and that he was actually approached by the suspect, got into a verbal altercation which led to the physical altercation.”

At some point during the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice.

After the injured man reported the attack to the mall security office, a guard found the suspect still in the food court with the two small kids. “That person then assaulted the security guard and took off before the security guard could take him into custody,” says Morgan.

The suspect hurled a trash can at the guard as they ran across the upper floor of the mall. He then threw a sign which hit the guard in the knee, making him fall down and end the pursuit. The guard noticed, however, that blood from the suspect's face had gotten onto his shirt. That was turned over to police as evidence.

Surveillance video shows the suspect did scoop up the two children he was with and fled the scene in a black SUV that was parked in a handicapped space outside the Dillard's.

If you recognize the man in the photo or have any other information about the attack, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

The victim is currently listed in good condition after having surgery at OU Medical Center.