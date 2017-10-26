Closed Midwest City Mall Could Get New Life

The jury is now deliberating the fate of 46-year-old Melissa Clark.More >>
The jury is now deliberating the fate of 46-year-old Melissa Clark.More >>
A closed down mall in Midwest City may soon see new life. The Heritage Park Mall has been closed since 2011, but its owner thinks the place could re-open in the spring or summer.More >>
A closed down mall in Midwest City may soon see new life. The Heritage Park Mall has been closed since 2011, but its owner thinks the place could re-open in the spring or summer.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.