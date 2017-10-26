Closed Midwest City Mall Could Get New Life - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Closed Midwest City Mall Could Get New Life

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A closed down mall in Midwest City may soon see new life. The Heritage Park Mall has been closed since 2011, but its owner thinks the place could re-open in the spring or summer.

Owner Ahmad Bahreini says crews just finished one of the biggest hurdles by fixing the leaking roof.

“I think we are on the right track,” says Bahreini.

The local businessman says construction inside has already begun.

“The attitude of the people changed a lot,” says Bahreini. "Now everyone wants us to open it up. Up until now, we didn’t have much support."

Bahreini thinks smaller local businesses, like those forced out of the closing Plaza Mayor in south Oklahoma CIty could find a new home in Midwest City.

“This is smaller so I think it will be easier in that respect,” says Midwest City Director of Economic Development Robert Coleman about the 500,000 plus square feet of retail space.

Bahreini says he’s currently working with Midwest City to handle past fines at the mall and hopes his vision for a multi-cultural economic development becomes a reality.

