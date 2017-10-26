Crews Quickly Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Quickly Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a house fire in SW Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home at SW 26th and Klein around 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing flames and smoke. The fire was under control and out within minutes.

OKCFD says no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

