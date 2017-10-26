Motorcycle Officer Injured In Crash During Funeral Procession In SW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a reported officer-involved crash in SW OKC.

A motorcycle officer was injured after a crash during a funeral procession in SW OKC, Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, crews were called to the scene at SW 59th and Council around 2:30 p.m. The officer was hit while escorting a funeral procession.

The officer was transported to a located hospital in an unknown condition. The officer's name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

