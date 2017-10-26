9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Oct. 27 – Oct. 30)

If you’re making it out for some fun this weekend, you might want to bundle up. Or you could find something to do indoors. And this weekend’s #News9Events has you covered for both, just in case.

The 2017 Wizard World Comic Con is going down all weekend at the Cox Convention Center in downtown OKC. North America’s largest traveling pop-culture expo is expected to attract thousands of fans from all over, many of whom will be dressed for the occasion.

The event showcases things for fans of science fiction, movies, gaming, comic books and more, with meet-and-greets of some of your favorite celebrities.

The City of Norman will hold their 5th Annual Downtown Fall Festival this Friday. The event shuts down Norman’s Main Street and features trick-or-treating, performances and other activities. And it’s all free!

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host their inaugural Fall Festival at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday. The event is also free to the public.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

It Came From The VCR!!! – IAO Gallery, 706 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC – From 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Family Comedy Night – Dale Robertson Center, 1200 Lakeshore Dr., Yukon, OK – Doors open at 6 p.m.

Kid’s Halloween Party – Dave & “Ghost” Buster’s, 5501 N. May Ave., OKC – From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Haunt the Zoo – OKC Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 2000 Remington Pl., OKC – From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deep Deuce Sessions – Deep Deuce, OKC – Performances start at 7 p.m.

Kid’s Haunt The River Cruise – Various Oklahoma River Cruises landings, OKC – Starting at 11:40 a.m. (Adult Haunt the River Cruise starts at 8 p.m.)

Sunday:

Day of the Dead Festival OKC 2017 – Plaza District, 1700 Block of NW 16th St., OKC – From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ghost Runners 5K Dog Run – Starts & Stripes Park, 3701 S. Lake Hefner Dr., OKC – Event opens at 12 p.m.

Magic Lantern – Paseo Arts District, 3022 Paseo, OKC – From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.