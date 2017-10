Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a suspected shoplifter who is accused of punching a security officer in the face.

Authorities say the woman took three Michael Kors wallets from the Von Maur store at Quail Springs Mall. She then tried to walk out without paying, officers said.

When a security officer confronted her the woman punched the officer in the face, twice, and then fled in a black Cadillac Escalade.

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police were able to identify the suspect thanks to tips submitted through Crime Stoppers.