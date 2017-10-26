OU Football: 2018 Schedule Finalized

Oklahoma's 2018 football schedule was finalized Thursday with the release of next year's nine-game Big 12 Conference slate.

After hosting Florida Atlantic on Sept. 1 and UCLA on Sept. 8, the Sooners open Big 12 play Sept. 15 at Iowa State.

OU will return to non-conference action when it hosts Army on Sept. 22, and then welcomes Baylor to Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 29 for its Big 12 home opener.

The Sooners will travel to Dallas for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Oct. 6 before their only bye of the season on Oct. 13. They'll close the month at TCU on Oct. 20 and at home against Kansas State on Oct. 27.

The Sooners will play four games in November, starting with a road contest against Texas Tech on the 3rd. They return to Norman for matchups against Oklahoma State and Kansas on Nov. 10 and 17, and close the regular season at West Virginia on Friday, Nov. 23.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium through 2021.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners' requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2018.

2018 Oklahoma Football Schedule (dates subject to change)

Sept. 1 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 8 UCLA

Sept. 15 at Iowa State

Sept. 22 Army

Sept. 29 Baylor

Oct. 6 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 13 Bye week

Oct. 20 at TCU

Oct. 27 Kansas State

Nov. 3 at Texas Tech

Nov. 10 Oklahoma State

Nov. 17 Kansas

Nov. 23 at West Virginia (Friday)

Dec. 1 Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)