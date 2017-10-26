Jury Finds Former Noble Day Care Worker Guilty For Death Of 5-Month-Old

Melissa Clark, 46, is in trial this week charged with first degree murder.

The jury has found Melissa Clark guilty of first degree murder in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl.

The jury deliberated for about four hours Thursday afternoon.

#MelissaClark trial: The left side of the room is filled with 5-month-old Braelyn Zachary's family. Melissa Clark entered the room. I'm sitting in the back. It's going to be an emotional one. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 26, 2017

#MelissaClark trial: Clark's family also filed into the right side of the courtroom. Clark is charged with felony 1st degree murder of baby Braelyn Zachary. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 26, 2017

#MelissaClark trial: Judge Steven Kessinger enters the courtroom. "I know that this is, as all cases are, extremely emotional." He appreciates respect, expects it during the verdict. No emotional or audible outbursts. Jury entering. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 26, 2017

In July 2016, Braelyn Zachary was reported unresponsive while at Clark’s at-home day care in Noble. Braelyn was eventually transported to a Tulsa hospital where she died.

According to court documents, Clark admitted to dropping Braelyn and throwing her at a bouncy seat when she was stressed. She was also watching other children at the time.

The jury is recommending a sentence of life with parole.

