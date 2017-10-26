Jury Deliberating In Murder Trial Against Former Noble Day Care Worker

Melissa Clark, 46, is in trial this week charged with first degree murder.

The jury is now deliberating the fate of 46-year-old Melissa Clark. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old baby girl.

In July 2016, Braelyn Zachary was reported unresponsive while at Clark’s at-home day care in Noble. Braelyn was eventually transported to a Tulsa hospital where she died.

According to court documents, Clark admitted to dropping Braelyn and throwing her at a bouncy seat when she was stressed. She was also watching other children at the time.

If convicted Clark faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

