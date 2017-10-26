County Commissioner Brian Maughan Drops Oklahoma City Mayor Bid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

County Commissioner Brian Maughan Drops Oklahoma City Mayor Bid

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan announced he's ending his campaign Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan announced he's ending his campaign
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan says he's ending his campaign for mayor of Oklahoma City because of injuries he suffered in a traffic accident.

Maughan said Thursday that complications have developed related to injuries to his foot that will require an extended recovery period and likely surgery.

Maughan said he will continue as county commissioner and will return his remaining campaign donations.

Maughan and Republican state Sen. David Holt each announced as candidates to succeed Mayor Mick Cornett, who is not seeking re-election after nearly 14 years in office and has said he's running for the Republican nomination for governor.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.