County Commissioner Brian Maughan Drops Oklahoma City Mayor Bid

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan says he's ending his campaign for mayor of Oklahoma City because of injuries he suffered in a traffic accident.

Maughan said Thursday that complications have developed related to injuries to his foot that will require an extended recovery period and likely surgery.

Maughan said he will continue as county commissioner and will return his remaining campaign donations.

Maughan and Republican state Sen. David Holt each announced as candidates to succeed Mayor Mick Cornett, who is not seeking re-election after nearly 14 years in office and has said he's running for the Republican nomination for governor.